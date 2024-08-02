Owner of popular Aspen Hill bakery arrested for allegedly groping employees

The owner of a popular Aspen Hill bakery has been arrested on charges of allegedly inappropriately touching several employees, including a teenager.

The arrest follows detailed reports from three victims who described various incidents involving 56-year-old Jose Melvin Mendoza at the Passion Bakery Café on Bel Pre Road.

According to court documents, two victims reported to the Montgomery County Police Fourth District Station on July 12, that their supervisor, Mendoza, had inappropriately touched them on multiple occasions.

One victim, who worked at Passion Bakery Café from January 15 through July 12, reported a handful of incidents where Mendoza touched her without consent.

Court documents state that on January 19, Mendoza allegedly placed his hands on her waist. On March 5, he reportedly stroked her arm and asked if she needed a ride home. On March 20, he allegedly hugged her, and on numerous other occasions, he reportedly hugged and kissed her on the shoulder.

She also reported that Mendoza made inappropriate sexual comments, such as asking if she had ever seen or masturbated a horse or donkey.

A second victim, who worked at the bakery from October 25, 2023, through July 13, 2024, reported similar experiences.

Jose Melvin Mendoza, 56. Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

She stated that Mendoza made sexual comments and touched her inappropriately, including an incident in May 2024 when he touched her breast while she was washing dishes.

Both victims, along with a third employee, reported Mendoza’s behavior to the police on July 12, after discussing their experiences and consulting with a social worker at the Montgomery County Crisis Center.

Mendoza has been charged with 13 counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree sex offense – sexual contact, and one count of fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority.

Montgomery County Police emphasized the importance of holding Mendoza accountable to prevent further harm, noting that his criminal history includes a 1993 charge in Arlington County, Virginia, for a sex offense against a 9-year-old child.

He is currently out on an unsecured personal bond.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them.