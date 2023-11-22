Overturned vehicle, transformer fire after collision in Wheaton

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in Wheaton that has resulted in an overturned vehicle and a transformer fire.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kemp Mill Road and Albert Lane in Montgomery County.

SKYFOX was over the scene where one vehicle was seen on its side blocking the right lane of traffic.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the crash caused wires to arc and triggered an electrical fire in a transformer that serves the area.

There were no reports of injuries at this time.