Overturned tractor-trailer scatters debris along BW Parkway

A tractor-trailer overturned in the Laurel area, scattering debris along a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Parkway past MD-198.

United States Park Police officers responded to the crash. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

One lane is closed in the area while the truck is removed from the area.

The cause of the crash is not known.