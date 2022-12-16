Overturned tractor-trailer causes major delays on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

An overturned tractor-trailer carrying potatoes and onions is causing major delays along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the Hyattsville area.

The crashed happened along the southbound lanes inside the beltway between MD-202 and US-50.

FOX 5’s Erin Como says minor injuries were reported and that closures and delays will extend to at least 8 a.m. as the cleanup continues. Como says the truck was driving in an area of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway where trucks were not permitted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.