Overturned tractor-trailer causes major delays on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:19AM
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - An overturned tractor-trailer carrying potatoes and onions is causing major delays along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the Hyattsville area. 

The crashed happened along the southbound lanes inside the beltway between MD-202 and US-50.

FOX 5’s Erin Como says minor injuries were reported and that closures and delays will extend to at least 8 a.m. as the cleanup continues. Como says the truck was driving in an area of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway where trucks were not permitted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.