Over a dozen evaluated for carbon monoxide leak at OCMD hotel

Emergency services are responding to a hotel in Ocean City, Maryland guests and staff were exposed to a carbon monoxide leak.

What we know:

The incident began around 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Ashore Resort and Beach Club, located in the 10100 block of Coastal Highway in Ocean City.

13 people were evaluated on scene, and four were taken to the hospital with elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their blood.

Dig deeper:

Ocean City Building Inspectors, representatives from the gas company, and members of the Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene working to determine the source of the exposure.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.