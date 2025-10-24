Over 40 PGCPS schools with cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Schools in Prince George's County are dealing with a viral outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth disease.

According to PCGPS, over 40 schools in the district have reported cases.

What is Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease?

HFMD is a viral illness that typically affects young children. It's highly contagious.

Symptoms include fever, poor appetite, sore throat and other cold-like symptoms. After one or two days, painful sores in the mouth and a red rash can appear and last for over a week. The rash can appear on the hands, soles of the feet, buttocks or genitalia.

How is Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease spread?

HFMD is spread through feces, saliva, respiratory secretions and fluid from blisters of others with HFMD.

To prevent the spread and control of HFMD:

Wash hands well

Cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Wash toys or other surfaces that have saliva on them

Students with HFMD should only return to school if they've been fever free for 24 hours without medication, feel well enough to participate in school activities, do not have open sore on their hands and don't have uncontrolled drooling due to mouth sores.

How is Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease treated?

There's is no specific treatment for HFMD, and no vaccine available.

Those with HFMD should stay hydrated, take over-the-counter pain relievers and rest.