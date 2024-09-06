Over $3k stolen from the offices of University of Maryland football coaches

A suspect stole over $3,000 from the private offices of University of Maryland football's head Coach Locksley and an additional staff member.

According to a police report, both victims noticed stolen items from their offices on June 16, 2024. Head football coach Locksley reports $2,8000 stolen from his desk drawer in his private office. The additional staff member reported they had $1,000 stolen from his desk drawer in his private office. Also stolen from his office was a pair of gray Oakley sunglasses, valued at $300.

The incident occurred at Jones-Hill House, which is located at 4090 Union Drive College Park, Prince George's County, Maryland.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Marcus Lennard Trent of Maryland. According to authorities, Trent entered Jones-Hill House by pretending to have a purpose of visiting the building but having no intent to commit theft. Once inside the building, he pretended to be on the phone until the employee was out of sight and then went directly to the administration offices.

Trent proceeded to enter several private offices and stole money totaling $3,8000 and a pair of sunglasses worth $300 from two offices. He was seen holding the sunglasses as he exited the office.

Trent has been charged with multiple counts of theft.

This remains a developing story.