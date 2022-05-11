Supporters explain why they favor controversial data centers plan in Virginia

In less than a month Prince William County’s board of supervisors will determine its next steps concerning a controversial plan to bring massive data centers to Gainesville, right next to Manassas National Battlefield Park.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis already spoke with residents on Tuesday who think it’s a bad idea with devastating environmental impacts. On Wednesday, FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with those who support the data centers and say it will bring jobs and more than $400 million in annual revenue to Prince William County.



Mary Ann Ghadman has lived next to the Manassas National Battlefield Park for more than 40 years. She’s one of the residents who lives on the 800 acres, and is planning to sell her property to the developer.

She insists the tranquility of the area has already been compromised by massive transmission lines that already exist. She believes the data center project would boost declining home and land values.

Kyle Groetzinger represents the National Parks Conservation Association, a group that is against the plan to bring the data centers to Prince William County.

Supporters say the data centers will bring more jobs, revenue and value to the area.

The Prince William County board of supervisors is scheduled to discuss the next steps on June 7th.