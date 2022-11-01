Prince William County data centers plan sparks controversy among residents, leaders

Residents in Prince William County are anxiously awaiting a vote that could forever change the look of their community.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says residents and county officials are divided over preserving the county's history - or protecting its future.

The future of what is called Prince William County's "Rural Crescent" could be decided Tuesday and the issue is dividing residents and leaders. But the lure of jobs and money from building data centers may be too much for some to resist.

Supporters, especially the land owners who are ready to sell, say Prince William County can't compete with Fairfax and Loudoun,

Alnwick says the "PW Digital Gateway" as its called - would bring in a technology corridor, jobs, and hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to support schools and county services.

Opponents argue the huge buildings, that are already proliferating Loudoun County, threaten historic sites and water quality.