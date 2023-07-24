Over $26 million in federal funding coming to Prince George’s Co for infrastructure, mental health

Maryland leaders will deliver over $26 million in federal funding to support Prince George's County Monday.

The federal investments will address infrastructure and health needs throughout the County.

A $25 million RAISE grant will be used for the rehabilitation and construction of six multi-use bicycle and pedestrian paths across the county.

The Arc Prince George's County will receive $819,500 to help expand resources to help those with mental health issues.

The Melwood's Neurodivergent Workforce Initiative will receive $500,000 to help expand workforce training in tech and tech-related fields for adults with disabilities.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Steny Hoyer, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and other federal, state, and local leaders will deliver the funds.