Over 2 dozen rescued when Busch Gardens Williamsburg roller coaster unexpectedly stops

Fire crews had to help 28 people off of a Busch Gardens Williamsburg roller coaster after it unexpectedly stopped Tuesday night.

The evacuation went smoothly and no one was injured, James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe told the Associated Press.

In a statement, Busch Gardens officials apologized and said safety is their top priority. The amusement park describes Griffon on its website as a floorless dive coaster with 205-foot (62-meter) drop.

An engine, two medics, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded, but they did not need to use the ladder truck to reach the passengers. The coaster’s train stopped at a point that was closer to the ground, Ashe said. It was not immediately clear why the coaster stopped, Ashe said.

