Virginia man to ride roller coaster for 8 hours straight to help critically ill children

A Virginia man will ride a roller coaster for eight hours straight tonight -- all for a good cause!

Clint Novak loves two things -- thrill rides and giving back. On Thursday, he's combining the two by riding a roller coaster at Adventure Park in Maryland for eight hours straight!

Novak is trying to raise money for a non-profit dedicated to helping critically ill children. Here's how it will work! From 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Novak will complete one circuit of the Wild Cat roller coaster for every $25 raised. His goal will be to complete 100 circuits during the eight-hour ride raising $2,500 for Give Kids The World.

Novak said he'll livestream the event online. Anyone who would like to donate can visit his Facebook page.