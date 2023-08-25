Over $1K of Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh! cards stolen from Stafford Co. Target: police

A man was arrested and charged after authorities say he stole over $1,000 in Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards from a Target in Stafford County.

Authorities say 33-year-old Stephen Philpott shoplifted the cards from the store on Stafford Market Place around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

We was arrested outside after he attempted to flee. In total, $1,100 in merchandise was stole, authorities say. Philpott faces grand larceny charges.

The Stafford County Sheriff Office says Philpott was also wanted out of Prince William County for grand larceny, and Stafford County for failure to appear.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.