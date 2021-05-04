Over 100 unaccompanied minors relocated to Montgomery County as border crisis continues

As the number of children traveling alone across the U.S. and Mexican border grows, some parts of the D.C. region have seen some unaccompanied minors relocated to the area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says Montgomery County officials say that federal authorities have notified them about the relocation of 104 minors that have already resettled with family or sponsors.

Alnwick say the data lags by approximately two months and that county officials suspect there have been many more relocations. The numbers do not include, Alnwick reports, those who came into the U.S. without being stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Monday, Montgomery County Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz said he believes the county is obligated to support them.

"We don't just believe it's a moral responsibility for us to support these children and youth who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing climate disaster, who are fleeing just extreme poverty and extreme economic challenges," Albornoz said. "But they're coming in large part to sponsors who are here. County residents who are contributing economically and contributing in so many ways to the community. They are our neighbors they are residents and constituents who are just trying to reunify with their children or with their family members."

Advertisement

Alnwick reports that Albornoz said the minors are coming from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. She reports 68 percent are boys and 72 are older than 14-years-old.

The Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions is a top area for resettlement with 3000 more minors expected by the summer, Alnwick says.

Alnwick says county officials will plan to provide health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines, and will prepare the minors for enrolment in school. They also acknowledge that gang violence can be an issue if incoming minors do not adjust and take to resettlement well.