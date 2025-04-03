Ovechkin just three goals away from breaking Gretzky’s all-time NHL scoring record

The Brief Alex Ovechkin is just three goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL scoring record. Resale tickets for Capitals home games have been going for an average of $301 in April, according to SeatGeek. The Caps next play Friday night against the Blackhawks in D.C.



Alex Ovechkin is just one hat trick away from becoming the NHL’s all-time leading scorer.

By the numbers:

For fans clamoring to be in the building when Ovechkin breaks Gretzky’s record, it may not cost quite as much as you’d think.

According to SeatGeek, the average resale ticket price for Capitals home games was $145 before March, $182 in March, and in April, with the record so close, resale tickets have been going for about $301.

A SeatGeek spokesperson did caution that demand for individual games will fluctuate based on Ovechkin’s progress.

What they're saying:

Outside of Capital One Arena in Northwest DC ahead of a Wizards game Thursday, many fans said they’d happily pay $300 to see Ovi break the record.

"I mean, why not, right? It’s history," said Gibson Gahan. "You gotta see it."

What's next:

Ovechkin’s next shot at breaking the record will come Friday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. And while scoring three goals in one game may not be the most likely scenario, it is something Ovechkin has done more than 30 times before.