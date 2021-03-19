Outer perimeter of US Capitol Complex fencing to come down this weekend

The outer perimeter fencing at the U.S. Capitol Complex is set to come down this weekend, according to a memo obtained by Fox News.

In the memo, which was sent to the Capitol Hill community from Acting House Sergeant of Arms Timothy Blodgett, it says officials will remove the fencing "sooner than initially anticipated."

The memo comes after the United States Capitol Police informed the SAA that "there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing."

This means that Constitution and Independence avenues will also reopen to traffic by Monday, according to the memo.

"The inner perimeter fencing will remain around Capitol Square as the AOC continues to make necessary security repairs to the Capitol building," the memo states. "The National Guard will continue to maintain a presence to support our increased security posture although their presence has been modified to support a reduced perimeter. The USCP will continue to monitor the threat posture, should a change occur, plans will be reevaluated."