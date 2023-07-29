EAA AirVenture, Lake Winnebago crashes Saturday; 4 dead, 2 injured

Two aircraft crashes in the Oshkosh area – one on the EAA AirVenture grounds, the other in Lake Winnebago – left four people dead and two others hurt Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a midair crash between two aircraft that happened around noon.

According to WLUK-TV, EAA AirVenture reported two people were killed and two others were hurt on the grounds in that crash. The two hurt are in stable condition.

The NTSB said one of the aircraft involved was a helicopter – the other a gyrocopter.

The Oshkosh Fire Department reported, per WLUK-TV, that both aircraft crashed to the ground, with the gyrocopter coming down on a parked plane.

Midair aircraft crash at EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh (Courtesy: Cindy Brazeau via WLUK-TV)

The crash grounded all aircraft for roughly two hours, according to the report.

Around 9 a.m., officials said a plane went down into Lake Winnebago several miles from shore – killing the two people on board. Crews searched the water for hours, recovering one body.

Authorities said it appears that plane had been at EAA AirVenture, and the occupants were not from the area.

Currently, Oshkosh is hosting EAA AirVenture – an annual event that draws thousands of planes and fans to the east central Wisconsin area. This year's air show started July 24 and wraps up Sunday, July 30.