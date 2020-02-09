Oscars: How to watch movies nominated for best picture

article

The Academy Awards are right around the corner and this year, there are nine films nominated for best picture.

If you're looking to catch all of the nominated films ahead of tonight's awards show, fear not, there are plenty of ways to see this year's batch of best picture nominees.

"Marriage Story"

Where to find it: Netflix

"Marriage Story" follows a young couple as they navigate a divorce that begins amicably, but quickly turns sour as they try to negotiate their split while living on opposite sides of the country.

"Marriage Story" is nominated for six Oscars including best motion picture, best performance by an actress in a leading role, best performance by an actor in a leading role and best performance by an actress in a supporting role.

"Jojo Rabbit"

Where to find it: Theaters, pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, YouTube

Written and directed by Taika Waititi, who also co-stars in the film, "Jojo Rabbit" tells the story of a young boy who finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home during World War II.

"Jojo Rabbit" earned six Oscar nominations, including best motion picture of the year and best performance by an actress in a supporting role.

Little Women

Where to find it: Theaters, pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, YouTube

"Little Women" is an adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel following the lives of the March family as they grow up, facing death, heartbreak and more along the way.

The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including best motion picture of the year, best performance by an actress in a leading role and best performance by an actress in a supporting role.

"The Irishman"

Where to find it: Netflix

"The Irishman," based on the nonfiction book "I Heard You Paint Houses," tells the story of Frank Sheeran as he becomes involved with organized crime under notorious gangster Jimmy Hoffa.

The movie has 10 Oscar nominations, including best motion picture of the year and two nominations for best performance by an actor in a supporting role.

"Parasite"

Where to find it: Theaters, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, YouTube

"Parasite" is a Korean-language film that highlights class discrimination between the wealthy Park family and the not-so-wealthy Kim family.

The film has garnered six Academy Award nominations, including best motion picture of the year, best achievement in directing and best original screenplay.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Where to find it: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, YouTube

Brad Pitt received an Oscar nomination for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." (Sony Pictures Entertainment)



Quentin Tarantino pays homage to Hollywood history in this tale following a fictional movie star and his stunt-double on their quest for success during the rise of Charles Manson.

The film has earned 10 Oscar nominations, which include best motion picture of the year, best performance by an actor in a leading role and best performance by an actor in a supporting role.

"Joker"

Where to find it: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, YouTube

We've all heard of the titular Batman villain, but this film delves into his origin, following Arthur Fleck as his mental illness and societal isolation drive him to become the evildoer we know him to be.

"Joker" has been nominated for 11 Oscars, including best motion picture of the year, best performance by an actor in a leading role and best achievement in directing.

"Ford v Ferrari"

Where to find it: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, YouTube

"Ford v Ferrari" follows designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles as they work to create a racecar for Ford that can outrun a Ferrari.

The flick now has four Oscar nominations, including best motion picture of the year.

"1917"

Where to find it: Theaters, pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, YouTube

"1917" follows two British soldiers during World War I who are sent on a mission to call off an attack doomed to result in a loss.

"1917" has earned 10 Oscar nominations, including best motion picture of the year and best achievement in directing.