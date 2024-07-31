The Orange Crush - a popular drink made with vodka and freshly squeezed orange juice that originated decades ago in Maryland - is at the center of debate after Delaware lawmakers are trying to make it their official state cocktail.

The legislation was introduced in June and was passed by both the House and Senate. It now awaits the governor’s signature. But the act of claiming the summertime drink as their own has made some waves in Maryland.

On Tuesday, leaders from both states held an Orange Crush Competition. After some back and forth on social media Maryland Senator Ben Cardin and Delaware Senator Chriss Coons decided to engage in some friendly competition to see who could make the best drink.

Cardin went to the source for advice. Harborside Bar and Grill in West Ocean City, where the Orange Crush was invented back in 1995, coached him up before the competition. "Delaware will rue the day they tried to steal our signature drink," he posted ahead of the friendly matchup.

Orange Crush: Maryland, Delaware battle over summertime cocktail (Senator Ben Cardin)

The training worked! "Honor defended," Cardin said. "Maryland’s crush was victorious!"

In a post to X earlier this month, Delaware Governor John Carney egged on Maryland Governor Wes Moore after an article was published on the drink debate. "My good friend Governor Wes Moore should visit the Starboard in Dewey Beach, and we’ll have the best Orange Crush you can find."

"They say imitation is the highest form of flattery. Good to know Delaware has a crush on our crushes!" Moore replied in good fun. "Y’all are welcome to try the real McCoy anytime, Governor John Carney."

Read the ORANGE CRUSH HOUSE BILL online.