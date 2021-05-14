Operator crushed under construction equipment in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. - A 19-year-old from Manassas was operating a construction vehicle when it flipped over and crushed him earlier in the week, according to Prince William County police.
According to police, the operator – Manuel Reyes – died at the hospital on Thursday dues to injuries he sustained during the incident.
Police crash investigators responded to the scene in the 8500 block of Smith Lane in Manassas shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Investigators say Reyes was driving a loader up a ramp and, after putting it in reverse, he quickly steered to the right, causing it to flip over.
They say Reyes was not wearing a seat belt.
