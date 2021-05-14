Operator crushed under construction equipment in Prince William County

A 19-year-old from Manassas was operating a construction vehicle when it flipped over and crushed him earlier in the week, according to Prince William County police.

READ MORE: Crane collapses onto roofs of 2 homes in Northwest DC injuring worker and 2 occupants

According to police, the operator – Manuel Reyes – died at the hospital on Thursday dues to injuries he sustained during the incident.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police crash investigators responded to the scene in the 8500 block of Smith Lane in Manassas shortly before 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: One dead following machinery accident at industrial worksite in Fairfax County

Investigators say Reyes was driving a loader up a ramp and, after putting it in reverse, he quickly steered to the right, causing it to flip over.

They say Reyes was not wearing a seat belt.