Crane collapses onto roofs of 2 homes in Northwest DC injuring worker and 2 occupants

Authorities say a crane collapsed onto the roofs of two homes in Northwest D.C. leaving a worker injured and two residents under medical evaluation.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 11th Street.

Officials say the crane was working at a home under construction when it tipped over damaging that structure and an adjacent occupied row house.

One worker was injured and transported to the hospital. Two residents of the occupied home are being evaluated.