One dead in two-alarm fire in Garrett Countyg

Police are investigating after a fatal house fire in Garrett County Wednesday morning.

Deer Park and Bittinger Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Upper Green Glade Road in Swanton around 9:00 a.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo via the Office of the State Fire Marshal

There was heavy fire throughout the two-story home, according to authorities. Twenty-five firefighters worked for nearly two hours to control the two-alarm blaze, but the house collapsed. After several hours, firefighters found an adult victim in the remains.

The victim is believed to be a 19-year-old male. 14 pets also perished in the fire.

Red Cross is assisting five other family members who were not home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is unknown if the home had a working fire alarm.

"You only have seconds to escape a fire," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.

"Please, make sure you check your smoke alarms today. The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out, and the better chance you and your family have to escape. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones," stated Geraci.