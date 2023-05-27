One dead in shooting at Southeast apartment: police

An adult male was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 4000 block of 4th Street, Southeast around 12:24 a.m. Police say they found an adult male shooting victim with no signs of life in the hallway of an apartment building.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Antwoin Wilson of Southeast, D.C.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.