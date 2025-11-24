Olympic gold medalist, Maryland native Quincy Wilson announces commitment to UMD

The Brief Maryland track star Quincy Wilson has committed to the University of Maryland. Wilson broke the under-18 world record in the race in Eugene, Oregon in June with a time of 44.66 seconds. At the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, Wilson earned a gold medal for the U.S. in the men’s 4x400-meter relay team.



Olympic gold medalist and Bullis High School track star Quincy Wilson has announced that he will be staying in Maryland as he starts his college career, committing to run for the University of Maryland.

He was choosing between Texas A&M, South Carolina, Maryland, USC and UCLA.

The backstory:

Wilson broke the under-18 world record in the race in Eugene, Oregon in June with a time of 44.66 seconds. The record had stood for 42 years at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

At the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, Wilson earned a gold medal for the U.S. in the men’s 4x400-meter relay team. He was the youngest male to compete for the U.S. track team at just 16 years old.

Wilson holds the American high school record in the 400 meters indoor and outdoor. He had won countless races during his track career before hitting the international stage.