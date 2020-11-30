Olney suspect who targeted home for vandalism twice caught on camera

A suspect who spray painted what Montgomery County police described as “derogatory wording” on an Olney home was caught on surveillance video.

The incidents at the home in the 17000 block of Cashell Road occurred over the course of two weeks – once on Oct. 28 and again on Nov. 13. During both incidents, he spray painted a garage door.

They released the surveillance video on Monday.

Police declined to elaborate on the wording the suspect left behind.

After the second incident, the suspect was seen leaving on foot toward Cherry Valley Court.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (240) 773-5545.

