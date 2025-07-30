Old Glory DC rugby player charged with rape, other sexual offenses

The Brief Brady Alan Gilliland-Daniel, 26, a player for Old Glory DC Rugby, was arrested Friday and charged with multiple sexual offenses, including rape and forcible sodomy. Court documents indicate the alleged assault occurred on June 22, 2025, Gilliland-Daniel’s 35th birthday. Gilliland-Daniel is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Arlington County General District Court on July 28, July 29, and September 22.



A professional rugby player for Old Glory DC has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection with the sexual assault of a female victim in Arlington, according to court records.

What we know:

Brady Alan Gilliland-Daniel, 26, of Arlington, was taken into custody on Friday, July 25, and is facing multiple charges: rape by force and threat, forcible sodomy, strangulation, sexual battery, object sexual penetration and assault and battery.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on June 22, 2025 — Gilliland-Daniel’s 35th birthday — involving a female victim.

According to public records, Gilliland-Daniel is a former state wrestling champion from Montgomery County and attended Arizona State University before joining Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby.

Graphic from Old Glory's Instagram

He also works for his family’s construction company, Daniel Construction.

Gilliland-Daniel is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility and has preliminary hearings scheduled for July 29 and additional court dates in September, including a trial date on September 22.

What they're saying:

Old Glory DC shared they are aware of the allegations and are evaluating next steps in accordance with their policies and legal processes.

"We are aware of the allegations involving one of our players and take the matter extremely seriously. We can confirm that the player is no longer associated with the team," said the team's General Manager of Business Operations, Robyn Remick.