Is it just puppy love or full-grown?

This super cute video captures love at first sight between a fawn and Buster the dog while he was out on a walk.

Laura Abadir, the sister-in-law of FOX 5 anchor Shirin Rajaee, sent video and pics of the chance encounter this week.

Buster even tries to sneak a kiss in at the end of the video.

Watch and warm your heart: