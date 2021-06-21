Officials issue reminder: Fireworks, sparklers illegal in Prince George's County

As the 4th of July is approaching, officials are reminding residents in Laurel and Prince George's County that fireworks remain illegal in the area.

Mayor Craig A. Moe says it’s important to remember that all fireworks, including sparklers and snappers, are not allowed for use in the county.



According to City of Laurel Fire Marshal Stephen Allen, anyone who illegally sells, possesses or uses any type of fireworks in the city will have them confiscated and be fined up to $250.

Fire Marshal's office inspector will be canvassing the City the weekend of the 4th to make sure that there are no illegal fireworks being used. The Laurel Police Department is already actively investigating complaints about fireworks being used in our neighborhoods.

Anyone who sees the illegal use of fireworks is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092 and report it immediately.

