Officials: 2 Georgia men drank cleaning products to fight COVID-19

Two Georgia men were hospitalized after drinking cleaning products hoping to prevent a coronavirus infection, officials said.

Georgia Poison Control Director Gaylord Lopez told FOX 5 that one man drank bleach and the other ingested a mixture of household cleaners, beer, medication, and mouthwash over the weekend.

Lopez says both Atlanta men, who have a history of mental health issues, have been discharged after psychiatric observation and are expected to be okay.

During a White House briefing last Thursday, President Donald Trump inquired whether ingesting disinfectants could treat the coronavirus. Lopez told FOX 5 that there is no indication that the president’s statements led to the men’s actions.

App users click here for live updates

“When we look at the comments that [the president] made, it’s unfortunate that people have misinterpreted it,” Lopez said.

Following the president's remarks, Lysol released a statement urging people not to drink their products.

Advertisement

“We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion, or any other route,” the company said.

SEE ALSO: Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

In March and April alone, Georgia's Poison Center has received 116 calls about cleaning products. Last year the center received 49 calls during the same time period.

“When I drill down into the weeds, the calls we’re getting about cleaning and disinfectant agents are really flying off the charts,” Lopez said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, calls to poison centers about disinfectants have increased 20 percent in the first three months of this year.

SEE ALSO: Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

“What people are doing, they’re playing mad chemist at home, and they’re mixing various agents,” Lopez said.

The center has also seen a rise in calls about children and pets.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

The Associated Press contributed to this report.