Officers rescue bulldog trapped in flooded Florida home
FLORIDA - Officers in Florida rescued a bulldog trapped in a flooded home.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared clips from the rescue on social media.
The Marine unit rescued a family of three and their dog after the Alafia River flooded their home.
All members of the family were successfully rescued.
Millions lost power and over 20 people were killed when Hurricane Milton tore through Florida earlier this month.
