Officer shoots man in Greenbelt area of Prince George's County: police

A man was hospitalized after police say an officer shot him Monday in the Greenbelt area of Prince George's County.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the unit block of Plateau Place.

Officials say they received a call for a "suicidal subject" at the location. The man who was shot was transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.