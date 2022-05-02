Officer shoots man in Greenbelt area of Prince George's County: police
GREENBELT, Md. - A man was hospitalized after police say an officer shot him Monday in the Greenbelt area of Prince George's County.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the unit block of Plateau Place.
Officials say they received a call for a "suicidal subject" at the location. The man who was shot was transported to a nearby hospital.
The investigation is still continuing at this time.
