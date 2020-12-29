St. Mary's County deputy assaulted during investigation in Lexington Park

A St. Mary's County Sheriff's Deputy was injured Tuesday while on the scene of an alleged theft in Lexington Park.

A deputy was injured and a suspect was shot during an incident in Lexington Park on Dec. 29, 2020.

The incident took place around 2:10 p.m. at the Big Lots on North Shangri-La Drive.

While deputies were conducting an investigation, the suspect took out a weapon and assaulted a deputy. The deputy then discharged his firearm and shot the suspect.

Both the suspect and the deputy sustained injuries and were transported to area trauma centers.

The deputy sustained non-life threatening injures and the suspect is listed in stable condition.