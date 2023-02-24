Off-duty security guard shot, killed outside Temple Hills skating rink

An off-duty security guard was shot and killed late Thursday night outside a Temple Hills skating rink where he worked.

Authorities in Prince George's County responded to the 3100 block of Branch Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived the found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with Jacqueline Wiggins, the owner of DMV All Skate Social where the off-duty security guard worked and was shot.

Wiggins told FOX 5 the victim named Gino was head of security at the business, and had come in on his off time to pick up a check. "This did not just happen to a regular person. This guy was boots on ground, in the community every day - trying to help."

She told Alnwick that Gino was outside the front of the business when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

Wiggins described the victim as a great person and a father of five. She said he was someone who was involved in the community and worked to make the Temple Hills area a better place. "Hurt, disappointed, in disbelief. You put your heart into something, and you give it your all, so that this broken community can have some type of place to bring their children, or bring their own issues here, and enjoy themselves - and then you’re faced with this."

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County at 1-866-411-TIPS.