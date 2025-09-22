Off-duty firefighter survives shooting thanks to his own firehouse family

The Brief Off-duty D.C. firefighter Zeek Dziekan was shot during an attempted robbery on Capitol Hill but survived thanks to fellow firefighters from Engine 18. Dziekan called his own fire station after 911 didn’t pick up right away — his crew rushed to the scene and saved his life. Police say the 17-year-old suspect also shot himself before fleeing; he was later taken into custody.



A D.C. firefighter is recovering after police say a teenage boy shot him in an attempted robbery on Capitol Hill. His fellow firefighters from Engine 18 rushed to his rescue — and saved his life.

Zeek Dziekan tells FOX 5 that he is abundantly grateful that he gets to live another day — to keep raising his young kids — all thanks to his brothers and sisters in the department.

"I haven’t probably processed everything yet … it’s been not even 24 hours yet. I’m just happy that I came home and saw my kids," said Dziekan.

What we know:

Dziekan was off duty Saturday night and heading home from a friend’s house when a 17-year-old suspect tried to rob him near 8th Street NE just before 10:30.

"He put the gun up to my chest and was gonna kill me. I grabbed the barrel of the gun and pushed it away, and as I did, he pulled the trigger," said Dziekan.

Dziekan started bleeding heavily. He dialed 911 — but said no one picked up for three long minutes. So he called the people he knew would answer: his own fire station.

"I said, ‘It’s Zeek, I’m at 8th and C Northeast, I’ve been shot, I need help.’ They said, ‘We’re on our way.’"

His brothers and sisters from Engine 18 rushed to the scene and saved his life.

"Thank you guys for being there and getting to me when you did. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming," said Dziekan.

Police say the teen suspect accidentally shot himself too, demanded Dziekan help him, then ran off. Officers later took him into custody.

What's next:

The bullet is still inside Dziekan's body — too dangerous to remove.

He tells FOX 5 he is still in shock — but already focused on recovery, eager to return to duty and to coaching his sons’ Little League team.

"My kids, they’re 10 and 13. They’re already shaken up a lot right now," he said. "I don’t even want to imagine if it would have gone a different way."