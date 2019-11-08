Off-duty DC police officer shoots man, teen in Southeast: MPD

An off-duty D.C. police officer shot a man and a teenage boy Friday in Southeast.

D.C. Police say the officer was working security at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE when he encountered two individuals with a gun.

During this encounter, the officer shot both the man and teen. Police say they have non-life-threatening injuries.

The off-duty officer is being questioned at this time. He was not harmed during the incident.