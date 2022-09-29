Oceans Calling Festival canceled due to expected impact from Hurricane Ian

Ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving through the DMV area, officials in Ocean City are canceling the Oceans Calling Festival.

Organizers announced on Thursday that the highly anticipated three-day music festival has been canceled due to the excepted unsafe conditions, like high winds, tidal flooding, and heavy rain, created by the remnants of the storm.

"We are extremely disappointed to cancel Oceans Calling Festival," said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. "We have been working closely with the event promotors since May 2021. Their hard work, and the hard work of our staff, were evident in every detail of the event planning and preparation. Although this is disappointing to all of us, we are already working with C3 Presents to bring Oceans Calling Festival back to Maryland’s Coast next year."

The inaugural festival was scheduled to take place along the Ocean City Boardwalk.

The jampacked lineup was set to feature several major acts, including Maryland's own O.A.R., Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, and Alanis Morisette.

Event organizers say people who purchased tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will be issued a full refund to their original payment method within 30 days.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazard Weather Outlook for Maryland and Virginia Beaches ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ian arriving to the area.

Officials say, they expect the area to get periods of light to moderate rain Friday night through Sunday. They are also preparing for inland flooding and flash flooding.