The Brief Flooding is expected in Ocean City, Maryland, during a Thanksgiving Day storm. Residents and visitors are encouraged to move their vehicles from low-lying, flood-prone areas by Wednesday night. Traffic through portions of downtown will be restricted Thursday to prevent travel through floodwaters.



Ocean City, Maryland, leaders are urging residents and visitors to prepare for flooding, gusty winds and rain expected from a Thanksgiving Day storm.

What we know:

A Coastal Flood Warning will remain in effect for several parts of the state, including Ocean City, through Thursday evening as the storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short period and wind gusts of up to 55 mph in the D.C. area and 60 to 75 mph along the Eastern Shore.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for Ocean City through early Friday morning, with major flooding anticipated.

READ MORE | Thanksgiving storm to bring heavy rain, 50+ mph wind gusts

Ocean City officials said they expect significant flooding in the downtown area and low-lying areas in bayside neighborhoods.

"The anticipated water levels and wind conditions are comparable to what we experienced during Superstorm Sandy," said Mayor Matt James. "This Thanksgiving Day storm is expected to be a powerful one, particularly during the morning hours. With the amount of water we anticipate seeing downtown, there is also the potential for power outages south of First Street."

Dig deeper:

Traffic through portions of downtown will be restricted to prevent travel through floodwaters. Restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Restrictions could change based on weather conditions.

Transit options will also temporarily change. Bus service will operate between 17th Street and the Delaware state line. Bus service south of 17th Street will be suspended and the South Division Street Transit Station will be closed. Normal operations will continue when the weather allows.

Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles from low-lying, flood-prone areas by 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Boat owners are also encouraged to protect their vessels as water could overtop bulkheads in bayside areas. Boats should be properly secured at slips and moorings; dock lines should be adjusted to accommodate changing water levels; and loose equipment and other items should be removed or secured.

In anticipation of the storm, the Town of Bethany Beach, Delaware, has closed its beaches until Monday, Nov. 30. Facilities at Assateague Island will also remain closed until conditions can be reevaluated on Friday, Nov. 29.