The Brief Holiday travelers in the Washington, D.C. area will enjoy dry, cloudy conditions on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with afternoon highs reaching the low 50s. A developing coastal storm will move into the region after midnight, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph in the D.C. metro area – and up to 60 to 70 mph along the Eastern Shore – on Thanksgiving Day. Rain will taper off to passing showers on Friday before dry, sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees return for the holiday weekend.



Holiday travelers heading across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday, Nov. 25, are catching a dry break before a powerful Thanksgiving Day storm moves in overnight with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Wednesday will remain dry across the DMV – including local roadways, the Chesapeake Bay, the beaches and the mountains – despite increasing cloud cover and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Timeline:

The calm weather won't last into Thursday. Rain intensifying over the Carolinas on Wednesday morning will slide north through Virginia – reaching Richmond by Wednesday evening before overspreading the immediate D.C. metro area after midnight.

FOX 5 is tracking two primary hazards for Thanksgiving Day:

Heavy rain and ponding: Steady – and at times heavy – rainfall will soak the region through Thursday morning's travel window before tapering off to scattered showers late Thursday afternoon and evening. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected in a relatively short period, raising the risk of ponding on roadways and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Strong wind gusts and power outages: Wind alerts are in place as gusts reach 50 to 55 mph in and around the immediate Washington area, and 60 to 70 mph along the Eastern Shore. Forecasters warn the gusty winds could bring down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.

Travelers heading south toward the Carolinas on Wednesday will run into the leading edge of the rain earlier in the day, while the coastal system will also track north to impact Philadelphia, New York and Boston on Thursday.

Temperatures on Thanksgiving Day will reach a high near 58 degrees alongside the rain and 45 to 50 mph gusts.

Weekend Travel Outlook:

Conditions will gradually improve on Black Friday, with a few passing showers lingering before drier air moves in.

For travelers heading home over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday look dry, bright and mild, with sunshine pushing high temperatures back near 60 degrees.