The Brief Residents will also have access to showers, computers, basic health care and food. County officials plan to renovate the youth shelter next in the new year. Upgrades also include a commercial-grade kitchen to serve hot meals.



The newly renovated Shepherd's Cove Family Shelter in Capitol Heights is reopening Monday, welcoming new residents ahead of the holidays.

Thirty-one people are moving into the facility on Monday, with room remaining for many more, following a $25 million top-to-bottom renovation.

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy was moved to tears after viewing the makeover, saying she made the shelter a priority upon taking office.

Designed as a community within a community, the facility features family suites with private bedrooms, kitchenettes, storage and individual light switches so residents can control their own lighting.

Upgrades also include a commercial-grade kitchen to serve hot meals, workspace for outreach, case management and crisis intervention services, and drop-in space for day and evening engagement. Residents will also have access to showers, computers, basic health care and food.

County officials plan to renovate the youth shelter next in the new year.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Shepherd's Cove Family Shelter reopens in Prince George's County after $25M renovation