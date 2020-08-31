Ocean City postpones boardwalk re-decking

Expand / Collapse search

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is postponing plans to re-deck its iconic boardwalk because of a lumber shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the boardwalk, which stretches over 30 blocks, is typically re-decked every 10 years or so.

When city workers began making inquiries to potential suppliers, they learned that it might costs double the $468,000 that had been budgeted for the first half of the project.

Lumber prices have more than doubled since April, as the coronavirus prompted both a supply shortage and a spike in demand as people stuck at home embarked on home-improvement projects. Tariffs on Canadian lumber have also contributed to the price increase, experts say.