6 injured in Oakland school shooting

Six people were injured in a shooting on an Oakland school campus.

Oakland police said the shooting happened on the King Estate campus, which is comprised a cluster of schools — Rudsdale Continuation School, Newcomer high schools, BayTech Charter School, and the headquarters of Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

Authorities said two of the victims were found inside Rudsdale Continuation School.

According to a spokesman for Highland Hospital, three of the shooting victims were brought to the trauma center. The other three victims were taken to other local hospitals.

Authorities said two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, a third had non-life-threatening injuries. One victim has since been released from the hospital and two other victims are pending release from the hospital.

All six victims are adults, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted. Police said all six victims have some affiliation with the campus where the shooting occurred, but it's unclear in what capacity.

In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Oakland police said they were investigating a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street in East Oakland. Police said they are looking for one shooter, but that more people may have been involved.

A parent told KTVU that she witnessed five potential gunmen.

Another parent said that he was speaking to his 13-year-old daughter on FaceTime when he heard gunshots in the background. She was huddling under a desk when she called her dad.

"I didn't have too much information, but I just rushed over," said the father. "I was about to rush the police. I was first in line, and they wouldn't let me through I asked them ‘what if it was your daughter?’"

Parents and students congregate outside church where they are reuniting after Oakland school shooting. Sept. 28, 2022

The campus was deemed to be cleared of danger a little after 3 p.m., according to Schaaf.

Video shared with KTVU showed students hiding under desks earlier in the afternoon.

SkyFOX flew overhead, showing students and staff leaving the buildings on campus.

A few hours after the incident unfolded, the Oakland Unified School District released a statement that said "there was an incident today at the King Estate campus" but did not provide specifics.

"Please understand this is still an active situation, and ​information is still forthcoming," OUSD said.

Authorities said all students at the affected campuses were reunited with their parents or guardians. Parents were directed to a reunification center at a church on Mountain Boulevard and Fontaine Street to pick up their children.

Several parents were seen hugging their children and feeling relieved at the scene.

Councilman Loren Taylor decried gun violence in his city.

"What I know is guns are on our campuses where our babies are supposed to be protected and that is out of control," said Taylor. "We need to do more to protect the lives of our kids that means bringing in the resources, keeping the guns off the streets."

In a tweet, California Governor Gavin Newsom called the shooting a horrifying act of violence.

"Today’s shooting at an Oakland school was a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar," said Newsom. "Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire. This cannot continue — gun violence has taken too much from our communities."

In August, a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old classmate at Madison Park Academy in Oakland. Parents criticized the Oakland Unified School District for not quickly notifying them about the shooting.

Officials are asking anyone with information into contact Oakland police.

Parents are relieved to reunite with their children after an Oakland school shooting. Sept. 28, 2022

Students leave school on Fontaine Street after an Oakland school shooting. Sept. 28, 2022