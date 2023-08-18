Nurse practitioner charged with sexual assault in Dumfries

Police have arrested and charged a nurse practitioner for sexual assault in Prince William County.

The suspect has been identified as 61-year-old Mohammed Saidu Nabie. According to the victim, a 47-year-old woman, Nabie sexually assaulted her at the Serenite Medical and Spa located at 3771 Fettler Park Dr. The victim was a patient of Nabie at the time of the incident.

The victim left the business after the incident and contacted the police.

Nabie has been charged with aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond.