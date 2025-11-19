NTSB says Baltimore Key Bridge collapse was 'entirely preventable'

The Brief The NTSB met to reveal its findings on the Key Bridge collapse Tuesday morning. The bridge collapsed after being hit by a shipping vessel that lost power in March 2024. The NTSB pinpointed the cause of that power outage: an electrical terminal block that was not properly connected. A full report of the findings is expected to be issued in the next several weeks.



The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday issued its findings into its ongoing probe into the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

Officials called the loss of life "entirely preventable."

What we know:

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship – the Dali – after the vessel lost power on the morning of March 26, 2024.

On Tuesday, the NTSB pinpointed the cause of that power outage: an electrical terminal block that was not properly connected.

The Board also said it found the six Key Bridge workers may have had time to escape if there was a proper warning system.

Additionally, the Key Bridge’s safety barriers, known as "dolphins" that protect its pilings, were reportedly far too small.

Dig deeper:

The cause of the power outage onboard the Dali was traced back to a label on an electrical terminal that prevented a connection and caused the blackout.

"To the family and friends of all of those lost and harmed by this accident: We are going to do everything we can to make sure that this doesn’t happen again," said Thomas Chapman with the NTSB.

Big picture view:

The NTSB issued more than two dozen recommendations in all, and while NTSB cannot enforce its recommendations, chairwoman Jennifer Homedy says she’s confident their findings will be adopted for bridges nationwide.

"We have had a lot of success with voluntary adoption of our recommendations, and we are usually at an 83% closure rate," Homedy said.

But the attorney for Damon Davis – a Key Bridge worker who survived – says the hearing was a re-living of the tragedy, and that he’ll have his day in court.

"Everyone should remember that this will be decided in the courts after both sides have been heard in an adversarial proceeding with rules of evidence," said William H. Murphy, Davis’ attorney.

There were also alarms raised about the size of cargo ships. Homedy pointed out the Dali vessel is as long as the Eiffel Tower is high.

A full report of the findings is expected to be issued in the next several weeks.