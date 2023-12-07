Nova Parks 'Ice and Lights' dazzles in Alexandria with winter fun for the family

The DMV is lighting up for the holidays!

What is normally a water park in Alexandria has been transformed into a winter village where the whole family can make memories.

Ice and Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run is an outdoor light display where you can walk through a Christmas tree, play in a giant gingerbread house, see Frosty the Snowman and take a spin on the ice rink under the stars and a favorite for the kids: the light up stepping stones.

In its fifth year, the superintendent of Nova Parks tells FOX 5 that each year, they add more and more displays.

Featured article

"What I think everyone loves about ice and lights is the fact that you can walk around and your kids can burn off a little energy. When it’s cold outside, winter break and the stomp lights they change colors and make noise and kids of all ages really enjoy it," said Blythe Russian, Nova Parks Operations Superintendent.

It takes staff three months to install the lights and displays at Cameron Run.

But Nova Parks also puts on two other holiday shows, including Bull Run Festival of Lights which is a drive-thru display in Centreville and Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights in Vienna.

Ice and Lights is open daily through Jan. 1 but keep in mind that reservations are encouraged on the weekends.