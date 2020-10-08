‘Not a traditional Halloween:' Prince George's County announces guidelines for festivities

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says she knows how important Halloween trick-or-treating is for families in her community.

According to Alsobrooks, the season is a special one for her family.

“For me or my daughter – this is usually one of our favorite times of year right now – I would have already had my costume,” she said.

But, Alsobrooks stressed, in the era of COVID-19, 2020 is not “normal,” and this Halloween will not be normal either.

Despite improving metrics, Prince George’s County is maintaining a legacy as the hardest hit jurisdiction in the D.C. region, and also the hardest hit county since the arrival of the novel coronavirus.

She says the county is adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines for Halloween this year as it continues to try to bring the virus under control.

The county is recommending against traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, and also forbidding indoor haunted houses.

It’s also advising against large-scale “trunk-or-treat” events – but encouraging people to take advantage of county sponsored offerings. Alsobrooks said that on Halloween night, community centers throughout the county will be equipped with drive-through operations that will provide candy, a toy and a craft to each child.

During a Thursday news conference, the county executive also offered some suggestions for celebrating Halloween this year, including:

- Indoor or outdoor scavenger hunts for children

- Neighborhood tours featuring Halloween decorations

- Pumpkin patch visits

- Virtual Halloween costume parties

- Halloween movie night with the family

Above all, the county says it is warning people to avoid holding large street parties or festivals.

Alsobrooks stressed that though this is “not a normal” Halloween, safely celebrating the season will help ensure future occasions for county residents.

“Remember we won’t be in this posture forever,” she said.

