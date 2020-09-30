Anne Arundel County releases Halloween COVID-19 guidance

The persistent novel coronavirus pandemic has stretched on into fall – and now it’s threatening some of our more popular holidays.

With Halloween fast approaching, some people are wondering if they can even trick-or-treat.

Anne Arundel County officials this week say, yes – but take precautions.

The county has released guidelines pertaining to safely celebrating Halloween in the usual manner.

Health officials are asking people to practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wash their hands frequently.

Here are some other guidelines the county is recommending:

- Consider Halloween-themed face coverings over costume masks.

- Do not share masks, fangs or similar items. Note: Costume masks on top of cloth masks can be dangerous and limit breathing.

- Costume masks have mouth and nose holes and don’t provide the same protection as face coverings.

- Bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer when trick or treating.

- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, as germs can spread that way.

- Children should not reach into candy bowls or bags. Candy should be given out using a scoop or tongs, so the candy is not directly handled.

- Consider providing individually wrapped goodie bags on a table at the edge of the driveway or yard. When preparing and handing out treats, be sure to follow proper hand hygiene.

- Avoid parties and party games like bobbing for apples or other activities that might involve sharing items that have come into contact with other people’s mouths or noses.

- When returning home with treats, children should wash hands properly with soap and water before eating anything.