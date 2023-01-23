Expand / Collapse search

Northwest HS announces new football coach after 2022 brawl

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Germantown
FOX 5 DC

New details in Gaithersburg-Northwest High School football fight

A complaint to file an assault charge in the Northwest-Gaithersburg High School braw has now been dropped. That fighting ended with two coaches and an athletic director being let go. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports live from Northwest High School.

BETHESDA - Northwest High School announced Monday the hiring of Warner "Bucky" Clipper Jr. as the new head coach for the high school's football team. 

"Coach Clipper possesses the knowledge, skill and character required of the head coach of our program. He brings with him years of knowledge of the game as well as experience in coaching athletes who have gone on to compete at the D1 college level and beyond," said Northwest High School in a press release. "His work ethic, football knowledge, and leadership abilities are universally recognized & respected."

The new head coach announcement comes months after a fight between the Gaithersburg and Northwest High School football teams.

An assault charge was filed in September against Travis Hawkins, the former head football coach for Northwest High School, which was then dropped in October. Hawkins told FOX 5 this past fall that he had been terminated. 