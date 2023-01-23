Northwest HS announces new football coach after 2022 brawl

Northwest High School announced Monday the hiring of Warner "Bucky" Clipper Jr. as the new head coach for the high school's football team.

"Coach Clipper possesses the knowledge, skill and character required of the head coach of our program. He brings with him years of knowledge of the game as well as experience in coaching athletes who have gone on to compete at the D1 college level and beyond," said Northwest High School in a press release. "His work ethic, football knowledge, and leadership abilities are universally recognized & respected."

The new head coach announcement comes months after a fight between the Gaithersburg and Northwest High School football teams.

An assault charge was filed in September against Travis Hawkins, the former head football coach for Northwest High School, which was then dropped in October. Hawkins told FOX 5 this past fall that he had been terminated.