Northwest DC celebrates for 7-year-old who beat cancer

Streamers, signs, balloons and lots of honking.

That was just a small part of a big celebration for 7-year-old Jeremiah Manning of Northwest D.C.

The little boy got to mark the end of his long fight against Leukemia, with a car parade alongside his family, twin brother and dozens of community members cheering him on, courtesy of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Jeremiah had been suffering with the blood cancer since he was 4 years old. He went into remission this year and recently had his port taken out.

"My name is Jeremiah and I am no longer sick, cancer free," he said while speaking with Fox 5’s Ayesha Khan outside of his home.

"It’s a miracle," said his mom, Rhonda Hegwood.

"We are just so happy that we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and happy that my baby is alive," Hegwood said. "It’s just amazing how kids are so strong and can pull through the darkest times."

The parade started at Jeremiah’s school, Barnard Elementary before the decorated cars and fire trucks rolled past his house.

Jeremiah will officially get to ring the bell at Children’s National in July.