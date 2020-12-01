Northern Virginia’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens in Manassas

The first medical marijuana dispensary in the northern Virginia area opens Tuesday.

Beyond/Hello, a medical cannabis dispensary that operates in states across the U.S., begins serving customers at 10 a.m. in Manassas.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with Farzana Kennedy, pharmacist in charge at Beyond/Hello, who said the facility will cultivate cannabis on-site and will see patients at their dispensary. Patients or caregivers will need certification by their practitioner, pharmacy registration and valid government identification in order to receive products at the dispensary.

"I think Virginia did a really smart thing with ensuring that we have medical professionals – specifically pharmacists – on-site so that they can answer questions that patients have," said Blythe Huestis, Vice President of Jushi Holdings Inc., the company that owns the dispensary. "The idea is that we're removing the mystery and really teaching people about all of the medicinal benefits cannabis possesses."

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam pushed to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Virginia, which could be the first Southern state to make the drug legal for recreational use.

Northam said he wants a responsible approach that promotes racial equity and preserves youth safety and said he's going to propose legislation to start the process of legalizing the drug during next year's legislative session.

The process could take up to two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report