Northern Virginia police departments facing challenges filling ranks

Law enforcement agencies across northern Virginia are addressing challenges they’re facing hiring officers.

The agencies came together for a hiring fair today.

This comes amid strained relationships between police and the community nationwide and as many departments face shortages among its rank and file.

For example, in Prince William County they’re down thirty officers.

We did ask how the controversial police encounters nationwide are impacting the ability to recruit candidates and we’re told it’s leading to more questions from candidates.

The agency was just one of several at today’s job fair.

The northern Virginia law enforcement hiring expo took place earlier today inside the Hilton near Washington Dulles Airport in Herndon.

It may come as no surprise, it was not a packed event even though it was free and encouraged walk ups.

Many law enforcement agencies nationwide are struggling to attract candidates amid controversial police encounters and the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re told this is Virginia’s largest hiring event dedicated exclusively to trying to fill vacancies in area law enforcement agencies.

The goal is to recruit people interested in careers as sworn officers and civilian support staff.

The message from the law enforcement agencies hiring was if you want change then join the rank and file, join the agencies and be that change you want to see.

We’re told they have several of these events throughout the year.

